Ballard Power's repeat customer orders 25 engines
Nov. 17, 2022 9:18 AM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP:CA), BLDPBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) on Thursday said it got a purchase order from repeat customer Solaris Bus & Coach, for 25 hydrogen fuel cell engines.
- The 70kW fuel cells from Ballad Power will be installed in Solaris' Urbino 12 hydrogen buses for deployment to Polish public transport operator MPK Poznań and are expected to be delivered in H2 2023.
- "We are seeing increased demand for hydrogen fuel cell buses in Europe, expanding across central and eastern Europe, and look forward to continued collaboration with Solaris to meet this growing demand," Ballard chief commercial officer David Mucciacciaro said.
