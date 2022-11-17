Bakkt Holdings reports no exposure to FTX, FTT, Gemini, or Genesis

Nov. 17, 2022 9:19 AM ET

Bitcoin coins in front of bakkt sign made of wood with reflection on the table, Slovenia - December 27th

24K-Production/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) said Thursday it has no exposure to FTX, FTT (FTT-USD), Alameda Research, Gemini, Genesis or companies that have halted activities due to volatility in the cryptocurrency markets.
  • Consumer using the Bakkt's (BKKT) platform "continue to have access to their crypto and can buy or sell as usual, and Bakkt’s institutional platform also continues to be fully operational," the company said in a statement.
  • It also said that Apex Crypto LLC, which Bakkt (BKKT) agreed to buy earlier this month, doesn't have any direct exposure to FTX, Alameda, or FTT. Apex Crypto's trading partners also don't have any material exposures to FTX. And Apex, along with its liquidity providers, has no direct exposure to Genesis and no material exposure to Gemini.
  • Nevertheless, Bakkt (BKKT) stock has dropped 1.0% in Thursday premarket trading. Bitcoin (BTC-USD), however, has edged up 0.1% to $16.5K.
  • Earlier, Coinbase (COIN) assured investors it has "zero" exposure to Genesis Trading, which had halted redemptions at its lending arm.

