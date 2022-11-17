LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) said Thursday it is evaluating an expansion of propylene production capacity at its Channelview Complex near Houston, which would involve building a new facility using its existing technology to convert ethylene into propylene for use in the production of polypropylene and propylene oxide.

The company said the related product lines are used to make a variety of products such as flexible foam for mattresses, cosmetic packaging, electrical covering for 5G network infrastructure, plastic wrap for food packaging, medical syringes, vehicle bumpers, furniture upholstery and pipe for home plumbing.

LyondellBasell (LYB) said it expects to make a final decision near the end of next year on the project, which would raise propylene capacity at Channelview by more than 35% to 950M lbs/year.

LyondellBasell (LYB) is "a strong high yield company with a healthy balance sheet," C Jessen writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.