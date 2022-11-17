Golden Matrix Group reports record prelim FY 2022 revenues
Nov. 17, 2022 9:21 AM ETGMGIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Golden Matrix Group (GMGI) announced its preliminary revenues for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022, resulting in expected record revenues of more than $34M for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022.
- This represents an estimated 201% improvement on revenues of $11.3M in the comparable twelve-month period ending October 31, 2021.
- CEO Brian Goodman noted, however, that, “the Company’s traditional B2B gaming segment showed a 30% improvement in revenue growth for the twelve months ended October 31, 2022, compared to 2021, and it currently services over 600 Online Casino Brands with more than 6.8M registered users across all GM-X platforms.”
