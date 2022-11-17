GE Healthcare to invest $80M to expand contrast media production capacity
Nov. 17, 2022 9:21 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- General Electric Healthcare's (NYSE:GE) pharma diagnostics business announced on Thursday an $80M investment to increase manufacturing capacity by 30% at its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) site in Norway to produce 30 million more doses of contrast media per year by 2025.
- The investment is part of GE healthcare’s commitment to address future global demand for iodinated contrast media, used in Xray and Computed Tomography procedures for visualization of organs, blood vessels and tissues.
- "We expect global demand for iodinated contrast media to double in the next 10 years, driven by global prevalence of chronic disorders and significant growth in CT procedures," said CEO of GE Healthcare Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, Kevin O’Neill.
