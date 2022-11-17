Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) stock slid 3.5% in Thursday premarket trading after Evercore lowered its rating for the life and health insurer to Underperform from Neutral, citing limited upside for its valuation.

While the fundamentals of PFG's core businesses "are solid," with decent flows and good expense management, even against a backdrop of looming macroeconomic headwinds, "we believe the current valuation is stretched" at over 13x 2023 GAAP price-to-earnings, Evercore wrote in a note.

With PFG stock rising nearly 20% in the past month alone, Evercore noted that it's trading at a more than 30% premium to other capital light names, such as Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Voya Financial (VOYA) and MetLife (MET), the note read.

"We don't believe the fundamental outlook for PFG is materially different than these other capital light life insurers, and thus we would expect the valuation Gap to narrow over time."

Looking at the Quant system's screen of the best-rated life and health insurers, Unum Group (UNM) topped the list followed by Aflac (AFL) and Genworth Financial (GNW).

At the beginning of November, Principal Financial cut to Equal Weight at Barclays on rally limits further upside.