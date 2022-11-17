The RMR Group executes 81 leases in Q3

Nov. 17, 2022

  • Alternative asset management company, The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), executed 81 leases for ~2.7M sq. ft. on behalf of its clients in Q3.
  • The 81 leases, with a weighted average lease term of ~5.8 years and a weighted average roll up in rent of more than 23%, include 32 leases with new tenants for ~900K sq. ft.
  • FY22 leasing activity was 13.6M sq. ft., which represents a 28% increase over FY21 and a 78% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels during FY19.
