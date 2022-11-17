Thailand FDA approves ABVC BioPharma's phase 2 study plan for its eye-gel substitute
Nov. 17, 2022 9:24 AM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) on Thursday said the Thailand Food and Drug Administration had granted approval to the company's phase 2 study protocol for its vitreous substitute Vitargus.
- Shares of the micro-cap biopharma were up 2.6% at $0.80 in premarket trading.
- "Import licenses for the Vitargus medical device and SF6-Gas used as a comparator in the clinical study were issued to both TH001 and TH002 study sites in Thailand on November 2, 2022," ABVC said in a statement.
- ABVC's Vitargus is a substitute for the vitreous humor in the eye, which is the gel-like fluid that fills the eye cavity.
- The company expects to include 20 or more patients undergoing vitreo-retinal surgery in the study at the two selected sites in Thailand.
- The company is also seeking approval to conduct a Vitargus trial in Australia, and is aiming to proceed with the study there in early 2023.
