ParaZero Technologies secures SafeAir safety systems' order: Medigus
Nov. 17, 2022 9:26 AM ETMedigus Ltd. (MDGS), PRZOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) announced Thursday that ParaZero Technologies (PRZO) has received purchase order worth $241K for its ParaZero's SafeAir safety systems.
- The medical technology company Medigus (MDGS) hold 40% stakes in Israeli drone security tech provider ParaZero. The purchase order is said to be received from a global aerospace company focused on UAV development.
- ParaZero's SafeAir system is a patented technology for drones, designed to protect hardware, people, and payload in the event of an in-flight failure.
