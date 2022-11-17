ParaZero Technologies secures SafeAir safety systems' order: Medigus

  • Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) announced Thursday that ParaZero Technologies (PRZO) has received purchase order worth $241K for its ParaZero's SafeAir safety systems.
  • The medical technology company Medigus (MDGS) hold 40% stakes in Israeli drone security tech provider ParaZero. The purchase order is said to be received from a global aerospace company focused on UAV development.
  • ParaZero's SafeAir system is a patented technology for drones, designed to protect hardware, people, and payload in the event of an in-flight failure.
