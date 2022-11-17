Nocera rises 18% as it records $3M revenue in October from eel fish sales in Japan

Nov. 17, 2022 9:31 AM ETNocera, Inc. (NCRA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Muraenidae, Moray eel fish in cave with cave background, selective focus

OpiaKai Studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) is trading ~18% higher premarket after the company said on Thursday it had sold $2M of eels to Taiwanese exporters to Japan and achieved revenue over of $3M for the month of October.
  • Earlier, Nocera's focus for its products was the Taiwanese domestic market.
  • Nocera said it took advantage of the recent depreciation of the Japanese Yen to sell eel to Taiwanese exporters to enter the Japanese market.
  • "We anticipate this breakthrough into Japanese Market through Taiwanese exporters of $3 million monthly revenue for October will continue through November and December of 2022. We expect this sales revenue to be reoccurring continue through 2023," said Jeff Cheng, Nocera's CEO.
  • The company believes it is on target to achieve 2022 gross revenue of $14-$15M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.