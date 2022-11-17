Nocera rises 18% as it records $3M revenue in October from eel fish sales in Japan
Nov. 17, 2022 9:31 AM ETNocera, Inc. (NCRA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) is trading ~18% higher premarket after the company said on Thursday it had sold $2M of eels to Taiwanese exporters to Japan and achieved revenue over of $3M for the month of October.
- Earlier, Nocera's focus for its products was the Taiwanese domestic market.
- Nocera said it took advantage of the recent depreciation of the Japanese Yen to sell eel to Taiwanese exporters to enter the Japanese market.
- "We anticipate this breakthrough into Japanese Market through Taiwanese exporters of $3 million monthly revenue for October will continue through November and December of 2022. We expect this sales revenue to be reoccurring continue through 2023," said Jeff Cheng, Nocera's CEO.
- The company believes it is on target to achieve 2022 gross revenue of $14-$15M.
