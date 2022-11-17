Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) said Iclusig met the main goal of a phase 3 trial in patients with newly-diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

The study, dubbed, PhALLCON, showed that Iclusig (ponatinib) plus reduced-intensity chemotherapy achieved higher rates of minimal residual disease (MRD) compared to imatinib, sold as Glivec/Gleevec by Novartis (NYSE:NVS), as assessed by MRD-negative complete remission (CR).

Takeda said MRD-negativity is associated with improvement in long-term outcomes for patients, as reported in literature.

The company noted that PhALLCON is the first global, phase 3 head-to-head trial comparing two tyrosine kinase inhibitors ((TKIs)) as a frontline treatment for adult patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL.

Takeda added that no new safety signals were seen in the study.

"Ph+ ALL is a fast-progressing disease with no targeted treatments currently approved in the frontline for patients in the U.S. There is an urgent need for an effective treatment that can suppress the development of difficult-to-treat mutations, which are associated with poor long-term outcomes," said Awny Farajallah, head of Global Medical Affairs Oncology at Takeda.

The drug is already approved in the U.S. to treat certain patients chronic myeloid leukemia.