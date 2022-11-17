Arcutis' psoriasis cream Zoryve added to Express Scripts national formularies
Nov. 17, 2022 9:38 AM ETArcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) on Thursday said its psoriasis cream Zoryve had been added to the Express Scripts national reimbursement drug lists for commercial plans, effective Nov. 18.
- Shares of the company were marginally lower after the opening bell.
- Express Scripts is a pharmacy benefit manager business of Cigna's (CI) Evernorth unit.
- According to Arcutis (ARQT), Express Scripts' commercial national formularies provide access to more than 26M members in the U.S.
- ARQT's Zoryve was approved by the FDA for use in plaque psoriasis in July.
- ARQT commercially launched Zoryve in Aug.
