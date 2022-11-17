Arcutis' psoriasis cream Zoryve added to Express Scripts national formularies

  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) on Thursday said its psoriasis cream Zoryve had been added to the Express Scripts national reimbursement drug lists for commercial plans, effective Nov. 18.
  • Express Scripts is a pharmacy benefit manager business of Cigna's (CI) Evernorth unit.
  • According to Arcutis (ARQT), Express Scripts' commercial national formularies provide access to more than 26M members in the U.S.
  • ARQT's Zoryve was approved by the FDA for use in plaque psoriasis in July.
  • ARQT commercially launched Zoryve in Aug.

