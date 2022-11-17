Comcast earmarks $3M to expand broadband network in Virginia
Nov. 17, 2022
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has announced a $3M investment to expand its broadband network in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fredericksburg, Reston, Sterling and Woodbridge in the State of Virginia.
- The company plans to complete the expansion by end-2022. The expansion will extend its high-performance ethernet, internet and advanced voice solutions, among other services, to more than 250 businesses and organizations in the areas.
- The investment follows a $28M regionwide network expansion project that completed in June 2022 and connected nearly 7,000 businesses across areas in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.
- Comcast's network can deliver speeds up to 1.2 Gbps for small and medium-sized businesses and up to 100 Gbps for larger enterprises.
