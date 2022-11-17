LivaNova receives FDA clearance for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for LifeSPARC
Nov. 17, 2022 9:52 AM ETLivaNova PLC (LIVN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) has received US FDA 510(K) clearance for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for LifeSPARC, its advanced circulatory support pump and controller system.
- The company said the system provides a streamlined user interface and simple navigation panel. In addition, the LifeSPARC pump is centrifugal and designed to reduce priming time to minutes.
- LivaNova added that real-world data collected during the COVID-19 pandemic supported the new indication.
