LivaNova receives FDA clearance for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for LifeSPARC

Nov. 17, 2022 9:52 AM ETLivaNova PLC (LIVN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)

Pijitra Phomkham/iStock via Getty Images

  • LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) has received US FDA 510(K) clearance for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for LifeSPARC, its advanced circulatory support pump and controller system.
  • The company said the system provides a streamlined user interface and simple navigation panel. In addition, the LifeSPARC pump is centrifugal and designed to reduce priming time to minutes.
  • LivaNova added that real-world data collected during the COVID-19 pandemic supported the new indication.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views LivaNova (LIVN) as a hold with high marks for profitability and revisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.