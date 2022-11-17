Hub Group announces several leadership changes
- Hub Group (HUBG) Board of Directors approved several leadership changes that will become effective January 1, 2023.
- After serving as CEO for twenty-six years, David P. Yeager will retire as CEO while continuing in the role of Executive Chairman. He joined the company in 1975, became CEO in 1996 and has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2008. In his new role, David Yeager will work closely with the new CEO to facilitate a seamless leadership transition and continue to drive the next phase of growth.
- Currently President and COO, will succeed David Yeager as the company’s President and CEO. In his new role, Phil Yeager will join the Board of Directors.
- Additionally, Brian Alexander will be promoted from Executive VP, Logistics to COO. Brian Meents will be promoted from Executive VP, Account Management, Sales and Marketing to CMO. Chris Hoffmeister will be promoted from Executive VP, Account Management to Chief Commercial Officer.
