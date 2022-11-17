Yeti Holdings attracts new bull with Canaccord pointing to earnings potential

Canaccord Genuity started off coverage on Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) with a Buy rating on its view that the lifestyle products company has staying power.

Despite a 46% year-to-date share price drop this year, Yeti is still very well liked on Wall Street with 11 Buy-equivalent ratings stacking up to just 5 Hold-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.

Yeti Holdings (YETI) also has a clean sweep of Buy ratings with Seeking Alpha authors. "Overall we believe shares still offer value at current prices, with a P/E ratio of ~20x and growing sales at ~20%," noted WideAlpha in a recent article.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on YETI is only at Hold, but that marks an improvement from the Strong Sell rating seen on November 4.

Shares of YETI fell 0.50% in early trading on Thursday to $43.01 vs. the 52-week trading range of $27.86 to $107.10.