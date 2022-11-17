More disclosures are needed from non-bank financial institutions, Mester says
Nov. 17, 2022 10:05 AM ETBAC, JPM, CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the Fed is continuing to monitor financial stability risks. As part of the central bank's role in monitoring those risks, non-bank financial institutions should be required to provide more disclosures, she said in opening remarks at the Cleveland Fed's 2022 Financial Stability Conference.
- Banks are supervised by the Federal Reserve, which require the largest banks to undergo stress tests periodically. Non-bank financial institutions, though, fall outside of the Fed's purview and aren't subject to the tests, which are meant to assess a financial institution's ability to weather economic shocks.
- Non-bank financial institutions would include some fintech finance apps and other companies that lend or take deposits, but don't have a bank charter.
- In June, all 34 banks subject to the 2022 annual stress test passed, but Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) screened more poorly than others.
Comments (1)