More disclosures are needed from non-bank financial institutions, Mester says

  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the Fed is continuing to monitor financial stability risks. As part of the central bank's role in monitoring those risks, non-bank financial institutions should be required to provide more disclosures, she said in opening remarks at the Cleveland Fed's 2022 Financial Stability Conference.
  • Banks are supervised by the Federal Reserve, which require the largest banks to undergo stress tests periodically. Non-bank financial institutions, though, fall outside of the Fed's purview and aren't subject to the tests, which are meant to assess a financial institution's ability to weather economic shocks.
  • Non-bank financial institutions would include some fintech finance apps and other companies that lend or take deposits, but don't have a bank charter.
  • In June, all 34 banks subject to the 2022 annual stress test passed, but Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) screened more poorly than others.

