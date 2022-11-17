Italian utility Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) unveiled plans Thursday to build a massive solar PV panel manufacturing factory that would be among the first to produce solar cells in the U.S., where a ban on imports of some Chinese solar materials has caused supply chain problems for energy developers.

The plant would initially produce at least 3 GW/year and rise to 6 GW/year of high-performance bifacial PV modules and cells, a scale that would make it one of the largest such ventures in the U.S., at a cost The Wall Street Journal estimates could approach or top $1B.

Factory construction is expected to begin in H1 2023, with the first panels available to the market by year-end 2024.

Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) is one of the world's biggest utilities and renewable power developers, with a global portfolio of wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower that totals 55 GW.

"Recent policy tailwinds from the Inflation Reduction Act have served as a catalyst for our solar manufacturing ambitions in the U.S., ushering in a new era of made-in-America energy," Enel's (OTCPK:ENLAY) head of North American operations Enrico Viale said.

After the law was passed in August, companies including First Solar (FSLR) have unveiled billions of dollars of manufacturing plans in the U.S.