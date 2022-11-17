Hasbro confirms that it is looking for a buyer for eOne business

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) confirmed on Thursday that the board has authorized a sale process for the part of its eOne TV and film business not directly supporting the Branded Entertainment strategy. The decision was made as part of a standing strategic review.

Even if eOne TV is divested, Hasbro (HAS) noted it will maintain the capability to develop and produce animation, digital shorts, scripted TV and theatrical films for audiences related to core Hasbro IP.

"Following our recent Investor Day where we introduced our new branded entertainment strategy, Blueprint 2.0, we received inbound interest from several parties for the part of the eOne television and film business that while valuable is not core to our go-forward strategy," noted CEO Chris Cocks.

"As we execute Blueprint 2.0 with a focus on strategic investment in key franchise brands like D&D, Peppa Pig and Transformers, we plan to expand our entertainment offerings across scripted TV, digital shorts, and blockbuster films. We look forward to delighting audiences of all ages as we focus on delivering truly market-leading Hasbro-IP related entertainment."

HAsbro (HAS) poked out a 0.95% gain in early trading on Thursday.