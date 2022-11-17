Taiwan Semiconductor rises as Taiwan proposes tax breaks for R&D to keep chip lead: report
Nov. 17, 2022 10:16 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)BRK.A, BRK.BBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares rose early on Thursday as Taiwan has proposed tax breaks for companies research and development costs in an effort to maintain its lead in the increasingly important semiconductor industry, Reuters reported.
- The news outlet, citing comments made by Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua at a news conference, noted that Taiwan is aiming to remain competitive after the U.S., Japan and Korea have increased benefits to companies in the space.
- "For Taiwan, the global situation right now presents a critical moment, so Taiwan must continue to move forward, continue to research and develop," the economy minister said, noting that some details were still being discussed.
- He added that the benefits would "far outweigh" the reduction in tax revenue.
- Earlier this week, it was reported that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) had taken a significant stake in Taiwan Semiconductor.
