Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded to buy from neutral at Bank of America at least partly due to its planned $13 billion acquisition of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI).

"ICE is now trading at a wide discount to exchange peers (NDAQ, CME) as well as the comps for its mortgage tech and fixed income businesses," " BofA analyst Craig Siegenthaler wrote in a note on Thursday. "The discount is due to the FTC’s anti-trust review and excessive negativity around the BKI deal. While there is a small risk that the deal could take more time, we believe ICE will hit its timeline target (close by June 2023)."

The report comes after analysts initially said when the deal was announced in early May that the combination could be problematic from an antitrust perspective. ICE earlier this month said it certified its compliance with the FTC in regards to Black Knight.

BofA's Siegenthaler expects ICE (ICE) will likely capitulate on divesting Empower to appease potential antitrust concerns. He doesn't believes that Empower is critical to management thesis for the BKI deal and the "vast majority" of the synergies are likely to come from BKIs' MSP and Optimal Blue platforms. If ICE decides to sell Empower, he expects the process would start by year end.

Siegenthaler, who raised his price target on ICE to $132 from $116, also sees a positive scenario for ICE if it decides to abandon the transaction. He expects that BKI would trade around $50/share if the deal falls apart, meaning that ICE is "overpaying" by at least 60%.

The BofA analyst sees a scenario where the deal is blocked by the FTC, though ICE eventually wins it court as a negative outcome for ICE.

"The outcomes is the least desirable because it would drag out this deal the longest, extended the overhang of uncertainty and inhibiting the valuation multiple from recovering," Siegenthaler wrote.

