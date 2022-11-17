Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) on Thursday was downgraded to a Hold investment rating from a Buy by analysts at Jefferies. They said revenue growth for the engineering and technology contractor likely will be slower than for peers in the next few years.

SAIC (SAIC) fell 2.3% by 10:12 a.m. ET in New York Stock Exchange trading.

Jefferies estimated SAIC (SAIC) will see a compound annual growth rate of 0.9% for organic revenue through fiscal 2025, compared with 4.1% for comparable companies.

SAIC's peers include CACI International (CACI), General Dynamics Information Technology (GD), Leidos Holdings (LDOS) and Parsons (PSN).

When SAIC (SAIC) reports Q3 results in the next few weeks, Jefferies expects the company to narrow its 2023 revenue guidance to a range of $7.50 billion to $7.52 billion from the previous forecast of $7.50 billion to $7.55 billion.

The investment bank expects SAIC (SAIC) will narrow its guidance for 2023 EPS to $7.05-$7.15 a share from $7.00-$7.20 previously. The Jefferies estimate of $7.10 matches the consensus forecast among Wall Street analysts.

SAIC’s (SAIC) stock also is expensive compared with earnings estimates for the broader market. SAIC trades at a 12% discount to the forward P/E ratio for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index (SP500), compared with a historical discount of 37%, according to Jefferies. Its rating change also reflects SAIC’s (SAIC) stock price that is close to the Jefferies target of $110.

SAIC (SAIC) this year has risen 26% through Nov. 16, contrasting with a 17% loss for the S&P 500.