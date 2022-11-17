RBC launches Swift Go cross-border payments to Canadian business

RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) headquarters at Toronto’s financial district.

JHVEPhoto

  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), known as RBC, launched Swift Go for Canadian businesses to send cross-border payments of up to $10,000 in foreign currencies quickly and efficiently. The new offering expands the bank's range of digital banking and payments services.
  • Implemented in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Swift, the global payment system, RBC (RY) is the first Canadian financial institution introducing the capability to its business clients.
  • The bank said payments made through Swift Go have reduced processing costs compared with traditional wire services. "Swift Go also provides upfront visibility into the amount, time, fees and foreign exchange rate of a payment," RBC (RY) said.
  • In October, BNY Mellon (BK) facilitated Swift Go transaction between Egypt and China.

