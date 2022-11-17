Weibo stock (NASDAQ:WB) is off 4.1% following third-quarter earnings that missed even lowered expectations.

That's a rarity for Weibo, which typically beats the Street. Analysts had uniformly cut expectations for revenues and profits in recent weeks.

Revenues slipped by more than 25% year-over-year to $453.6M; that decline was 20% on a constant currency basis.

With costs and expenses dropping just 16%, operating income fell 42% to $123.2M, and operating margin dipped to 27% from a year-ago 35%. (On a non-GAAP basis, operating income fell to $162.1M from $248.7M, with margin slipping to 36% from 41%.)

And non-GAAP net income slid to $119M from a year-ago $209.6M. on a GAAP basis, the company swung to a loss of $17.1M from a year-ago profit of $181.7M.

"As our business entered into a gradual recovery trajectory, we continued to optimize cost structure to improve operating efficiency and cash generation capability, aiming to remain competitive in the long-run," said CEO Gaofei Wang.

Revenue by segment: Advertising and marketing, $393.4M (down 26.8%); Value-added services, $60.1M (down 13.9%).

Liquidity was $3B as of quarter-end. Cash from operations was $74M in the third quarter.