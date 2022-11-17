Allstate's auto rate hikes increase total brand premium by 1.3% in October

  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) implemented auto insurance rate increases of 14% across 15 locations in October, resulting in total brand premium impact of 1.3%, the company said Thursday.
  • The rate hikes for Allstate (ALL) brand auto insurance since the beginning of the year have resulted in a premium impact of 12.1%, generating increases of $307M in October and $2.9B year-to-date, said Chief Financial Officer Jess Merten.
  • In addition, the insurer's estimated catastrophe losses were below the $150M reporting threshold for October, it said.
  • Allstate (ALL) stock edged up 0.1% in early Thursday trading, while the major U.S. equity indexes were in the red.
  • In Q3, Allstate's (ALL) results were hurt by increased claims severity, higher unfavorable prior year reserve re-estimates and lower net investment income.

