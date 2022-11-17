SPAC Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK) plans to merge with French fintech provider Digital Virgo in a deal that estimates the enterprise value of the combined company at $513M.

The combined company's stock is expected to list on a US exchange after the closing, which is anticipated in Q1 2023.

Based in Lyon, France, Digital Virgo has been building a "one destination" tech hub that provides mobile content, entertainment, gaming and e-commerce, with purchases billed to a customer's phone bill. The company operates in more than 40 countries and is seeking to expand its presence in the US.

Texas-based Goal Acquisitions went public in February 2021, raising $225M.

