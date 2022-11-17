BlackRock’s Moore doesn't think it's time to jump into risk assets

BlackRock strategist Kate Moore said Thursday that she remains cautious about equities, saying that the firm hasn't started to expand its stock holdings as the potential for risk assets remains stifled for the near term.

"We expect a softening economy, higher policy rates, and heightened geopolitical risk to cap upside on risk assets and are not yet adding to our equity allocation," BlackRock’s head of thematic strategy, Global Allocation Fund told Bloomberg TV. "Forward numbers still have room to come down.”

Looking at areas she finds interesting moving into next year, Moore to pointed to resource sectors and semiconductors as potential points of interest, once multiples come down enough.

Here are some investment vehicles centered on these sectors:

Energy ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLE), (NYSEARCA:VDE), (AMLP), (XOP), (OIH), (AMJ), (IYE), and (FXN).

Commodity Centric ETFs: (COPX), (SIL), and (GDX).

Semiconductor ETFs: (NASDAQ:SMH), (SOXX), (XSD), (PSI), (FTXL), (SOXQ), and (NYSEARCA:SOXS).

