Golden Developing rises 13% on conversion of 320M Shares of common stock

Nov. 17, 2022 10:38 AM ETGolden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Golden Developing Solutions (OTCPK:DVLP) said on Thursday it had filed to convert 320M shares of common stock controlled by its CEO, Stavros Triant, into 320,000 shares of Preferred stock.
  rose 13.5%.
  • The move will remove 320 million shares from the pool of publicly traded outstanding common shares.
  • The decision follows a string of recent acquisitions as part of the Company's roll-up strategy in the Specialty Pharmacy marketplace. It is in the process of finalizing another acquisition involving a target with $106M in annualized revenues. The company did not give details of the deal.
  • The company has done 4 specialty pharmacy acquisitions in 2022.

