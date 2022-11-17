Spectrum Brands Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2022 10:41 AM ETSpectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market opens.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-69.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $789.92M (-31.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
