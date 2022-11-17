September ABI Index eases, though still in expansionary, 2023 outlook less optimistic

According to AIA or American Institute of Architects, August report shows that the Architecture Billings Index for September eased to 51.7 from 53.3 score in August, the index has remained in expansionary territory for 20 consecutive months.

Score of 50 or above indicates an increase in billings, AIA states that the index has a correlation with nonresidential construction spending 9-12 months into the future.

September nonresidential construction spending growth slightly accelerated to +15% from +12% last month; - Commercial spending growth was slightly better sequentially (+22% vs. +18%) and is the fifth consecutive month with double-digit growth; Institutional spending was relatively stable vs. August (+3% vs. +4%). Within larger institutional verticals, Healthcare (+7% vs. +10%) modestly moderated while Educational (+1% vs. flat) was largely unchanged.

Firms in all region reported billings growth for the second month in a row in September, with the strongest in the Northeast and Midwest firms.

Construction costs in September nonresidential contract growth (in square footage) was +19% Y/Y, moderating from +36% in August.

Many firms are less optimistic looking toward to 2023, with only 36% expecting revenue to increase from 2022.

Client nervousness is likely major concern to revenue growth that could have an impact in 2023, followed by high costs for materials and labor for construction projects, rising interest rates, and lack of staff/limited ability of firm to take on new projects.

Stock to look at: Allegion (ALLE); Acuity Brands (AYI); The AZEK Company; Carrier Global (CARR); Carlisle Companies (CSL); Masonite International (DOOR); Griffon (GFF); Johnson Controls International (JCI); Lennox International (LII); Mohawk Industries (MHK); Stanley Black and Decker (SWK); Tecnoglass (TGLS); Trex Company (TREX); Trane Technologies (TT).