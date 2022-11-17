Twist Bioscience Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2022 10:43 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18th, before market opens.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.14 (-35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.05M (+50.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWST has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
