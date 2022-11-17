Meta Platforms has fired dozens for hijacking user accounts - WSJ
Nov. 17, 2022 10:45 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has fired a number of employees in the past year, charging them with improperly taking over user accounts - some of them facility security guards, and in some cases for bribes, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- The firings and other discipline stem from the use of a tool internally known as "Oops" - for "Online Operations" - which for many years has allowed Facebook employees help users they know who have forgotten account credentials or saw accounts hijacked.
- In certain cases workers accepted thousands of dollars in bribes to help outsiders access user accounts, according to the report.
- The tool was intended to be fairly limited but usage has climbed along with headcount, and there were about 50,270 tasks handled through Oops in 2020, the WSJ says.
- “Individuals selling fraudulent services are always targeting online platforms, including ours, and adapting their tactics in response to the detection methods that are commonly used across the industry,” Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in the report.
Comments (1)