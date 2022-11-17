Foot Locker Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2022 10:45 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-42.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.1B (-3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.
