Buckle Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 17, 2022 10:46 AM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $332.5M (-15.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
