Wells Fargo, HSBC expand blockchain FX system to include offshore yuan

Nov. 17, 2022 10:46 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), WFCJPMBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Abstract blockchain or networking concept - Small blocks forming a bigger block

cgtoolbox

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have added the offshore yuan to their blockchain-based solution that settles bilateral foreign exchange transactions, the banking giants said Thursday.
  • The Chinese currency marks the fifth currency to be settled between the two lenders using the so-called DLT solution, which uses a shared settlement ledger that currently surrounds the U.S. dollar, Canadian dollar, British pound sterling, and the euro, the banks said.
  • The system was launched in December 2021 and has since settled more than $200M in transactions. WFC and HSBC noted that more currencies are planned to be added to the DLT solutions in the coming months.
  • The move comes as a number of depository institutions make headway with integrating blockchain technology into payment settlement processes among other banking-related services. Towards the end of May, megabank JPMorgan (JPM) started using the blockchain for collateral settlements.

Comments

