Lyft slips even as company announces deal to let LA riders book robotaxis
Nov. 17, 2022 By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) said on Thursday that it joined with driverless technology company Motional to let riders in Los Angeles, California book robotaxis on Lyft's app.
- The service, coming at an unspecified date, would make Los Angeles the second U.S. city after Las Vegas was announced previously.
- "Los Angeles was the second city Lyft launched back in 2013 and it’s only fitting that it will be the second AV market we launch with our partner, Motional," said Logan Green, Lyft’s CEO and co-founder, in a statement. Green added that scaling autonomous vehicles "only works if riders can get a reliable ride."
- Lyft (LYFT) shares fell nearly 3.4% to $11.56 in early trading on Thursday, while competitor Uber Technologies (UBER) fell nearly 3%.
- The cars that will be used for the robotaxi service are Hyundai's IONIQ5 electric car. Motional is a joint venture between Hyundai and and Aptiv (APTV).
- Earlier this month, Northcoast Research downgraded Lyft (LYFT) after the investment firm said the outlook is "only going to to be tougher" over the next few quarters.
