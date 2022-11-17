Palisade falls 12% post reverse stock split

Nov. 17, 2022

  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock fell ~12% on Thursday after the company undertook a 1-for-50 reverse stock split yesterday.
  • The company said on Tuesday that the reverse stock split was carried out to increase per share trading price and bring the company into compliance with Nasdaq's $1 minimum share price requirement for continued listing on the exchange.
  • On Thursday, the company released a new animated video for its lead asset LB1148.
  • The company said LB1148 is a novel oral liquid formulation of digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid (TXA), with the potential to reduce abdominal adhesions and accelerate the return of bowel function following surgery.
  • The drug is currently being developed for administration prior to gastrointestinal (GI) surgeries requiring bowel resection, disrupting the intestinal epithelial barrier.

