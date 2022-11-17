Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) +3.1% in Thursday's trading despite missing FQ4 earnings expectations, as analysts focused on the company's improving margins and commitment to return cash to shareholders.

Analysts at RBC Capital said its "positive first impression" is the result of continued margin expansion in North America Solutions, driving higher expectations for Q1.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) forecasts Q1 daily gross margin will rise 20% Q/Q, which RBC's Keith Mackey said implies $15.1K in NAS, for total gross margin of $250M-$270M, after Q4 NAS daily revenues rose 11% Q/Q to $29.5K while direct margin increased ~$2K/day to $12.6K.

Barclays noted HP's (HP) Q1 guidance topped consensus with NAS daily margin expected to top $15K, representing a symbolic level management set out to achieve in February.

Citi's Scott Gruber praised HP's (HP) strong EBITDA guidance and commitment to return two-thirds of FY 2023 free cash flow to shareholders, up from at least 50% previously, but "this appears to primarily reflect less free cash flow" given greater expected cash taxes guided to $190M-$240M.

J.P. Morgan's Arun Jayaram said Q4 daily rig margins topped expectations by nearly $650, and "the only fly in the ointment was a higher than expected cash tax guide."

Helmerich & Payne's (HP) stock price return shows a 108% YTD gain and a 68% increase during the past year.