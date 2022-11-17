State Street rolls out new P2P financing platform to provide buy-side liquidity

Nov. 17, 2022 11:18 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Coin Stacks And Chart Graphs On A Chessboard

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • State Street (NYSE:STT) has launched a new peer-to-peer financing platform, called Venturi, to provide its institutional investing clients liquidity sources in the global repo and securities finance spaces, it said Thursday.
  • Venturi, which was developed through a partnership with fintech FinOptSys, allows buy-side firms to better manage their counterparty exposure as the platform aims to bolster trade settlement and collateral management against a backdrop of elevated market volatility and a global shortage in collateral.
  • Overall, the platform seeks to offer the buy-side new trading opportunities and lower transaction costs amid heightened interest rates and prevailing liquidity issues in the Treasury market, State Street noted.
  • "Akin to our 2005 launch of FICC’s Sponsored Repo Service, which has also provided our clients with critically needed liquidity solutions, we believe Venturi will empower our clients to discover new liquidity pools and make better, data-driven investment decisions," said Gino Timperio, global head of Financing Solutions at State Street.
  • In October, State Street worked with Barclays to create active fixed income strategies.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.