State Street rolls out new P2P financing platform to provide buy-side liquidity
Nov. 17, 2022 11:18 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- State Street (NYSE:STT) has launched a new peer-to-peer financing platform, called Venturi, to provide its institutional investing clients liquidity sources in the global repo and securities finance spaces, it said Thursday.
- Venturi, which was developed through a partnership with fintech FinOptSys, allows buy-side firms to better manage their counterparty exposure as the platform aims to bolster trade settlement and collateral management against a backdrop of elevated market volatility and a global shortage in collateral.
- Overall, the platform seeks to offer the buy-side new trading opportunities and lower transaction costs amid heightened interest rates and prevailing liquidity issues in the Treasury market, State Street noted.
- "Akin to our 2005 launch of FICC’s Sponsored Repo Service, which has also provided our clients with critically needed liquidity solutions, we believe Venturi will empower our clients to discover new liquidity pools and make better, data-driven investment decisions," said Gino Timperio, global head of Financing Solutions at State Street.
- In October, State Street worked with Barclays to create active fixed income strategies.
