Wolfe Research downgrades Descartes Systems to reflect recent rally; stock falls 5%
Nov. 17, 2022 11:18 AM ETThe Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX), DSG:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Wolfe Research updated its ratings on transport stocks on Thursday to reflect their recent rally and downgraded logistics software firm Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Peer Perform from Outperform, sending its shares down 5.3%.
- The research firm downgraded Descartes (DSGX) as it is now trading near or above its prior year-end '23 target prices.
- "Despite weakening freight fundamentals, transports are now outperforming the market YTD. Not much has fundamentally changed in the past month - if anything, freight trends have gotten worse - so, we continue to see a lot of EPS risk next year," analyst Scott Group said in a note.
- "So, all that's really changed is that valuations increased significantly over the past month," he added.
- Shares of Descartes (DSGX) gained ~15% in the last six months.
- While sell-side ratings on Descartes (DSGX) are mostly bullish, SA Quant rated the stock Hold as it scored poorly in terms of valuation.
