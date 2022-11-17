Wolfe Research downgrades Descartes Systems to reflect recent rally; stock falls 5%

  • Wolfe Research updated its ratings on transport stocks on Thursday to reflect their recent rally and downgraded logistics software firm Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Peer Perform from Outperform, sending its shares down 5.3%.
  • The research firm downgraded Descartes (DSGX) as it is now trading near or above its prior year-end '23 target prices.
  • "Despite weakening freight fundamentals, transports are now outperforming the market YTD. Not much has fundamentally changed in the past month - if anything, freight trends have gotten worse - so, we continue to see a lot of EPS risk next year," analyst Scott Group said in a note.
  • "So, all that's really changed is that valuations increased significantly over the past month," he added.
  • Shares of Descartes (DSGX) gained ~15% in the last six months.
  • While sell-side ratings on Descartes (DSGX) are mostly bullish, SA Quant rated the stock Hold as it scored poorly in terms of valuation.

