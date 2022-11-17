October seen as a strong month agricultural equipment sales

According to reports by Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the 5-year average for the third month since April 2022.

Combined US and Canada large tractor sales increased 29.6% Y/Y in October, compares to September +11.1%, August +16.8%, July +10.5%. Bifurcating: US sales up 33.5% following a 4.2% rise in September; Canada sales increased 10.1%.

Segment wise dissecting: US sales of 4WD tractors was up 9.4%, row crop tractors up 25.5%, thus combines up 77.4%; whereas Canadian 4WD tractor sales were up +19.2%, row crop tractors down 7%, combined up 32.6%.

4WD Tractors: sales seen up 5.2% Y/Y vs. 22.8% in July. US dealer inventories were down 41% Y/Y in August.

Row crop Tractors: sales seen up 10.5% Y/Y vs. down 26.2% in September. US dealer inventories down 37.9% in September.

Combines: sales up 64.7% Y/Y in October after 20.8% increase in September. October typically the strongest month of the year for combine sales.

Mid-range tractor: sales up 0.8% Y/Y in October vs. September -8.3% and August -6.5%.

“With all the new technology available, we’re happy to see farmers being able to take advantage of the technology on modern harvesters and tractors,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president, industry sectors and product leadership at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. “The drop in the U.S. sub-40 horsepower segment continues the trend we’ve been expecting given the significant growth in that segment driven by consumer spending changes during the pandemic. Despite the year over year reduction in sales to days, the small tractor sales remain above 5-year average”

Stocks to tap include Deere & Company (DE) and Titan Machinery (TITN)