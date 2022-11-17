Nio is cut at UBS on concerns execution challenges could hold back sales

Nio (NYSE:NIO) traded lower on Thursday after UBS turned cautious with a downgrade to a Neutral from Buy.

Analyst Paul Gong and team believe sufficient expectations of the ET5 model as a growth driver for Nio (NIO) have already been priced into shares, but the firm thinks execution challenges could be seen.

"Despite three new models launched in 2022, Nio's monthly sales volumes did not show obvious improvement, due to internal cannibalisation and limited differentiation, in our view."

The domestic car market's recent cooldown, price cuts by Tesla and other EV makers, and unpredictable delivery times due to capacity ramping-up issues are all seen as potential drags on ET5 sales volume.

In terms of valuation, Nio (NIO) is noted to be trading at 1.6X the 2023 P/S estimate and 1.2x 2023 EV/revenue estimate, which are both higher multiples than Chinese EV peers XPeng and Li.

Shares of Nio (NIO) fell 1.66% in morning trading on Thursday.

