SPAC Chavant Capital to merge with fabless 5G chip developer Mobix Labs

SPAC Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) plans to merge with fabless semiconductor company Mobix Labs in a deal that pegs the enterprise value of the combined company at around $276M.

The deal includes a fully commitment PIPE financing of $30M. The merger is expected to close during the first half of 2023, after which shares of the combined company will trade on Nasdaq.

In connection with the deal, Mobix has also entered into a non-binding term sheet with B. Riley for a $100M equity line.

Mobix plans to use proceeds from the deal to continued development of a universal CMOS-based chipset that enables full 5G spectrum accessibility with higher performance and lower cost.

Chavant Capital held its initial public offering in July 2021, raising $80M.