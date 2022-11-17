National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) - the company operating pre-show advertising in movie theaters including chains AMC (NYSE:AMC), Regal (OTCPK:CNNWQ) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) - has produced a study linking in-theater moviegoing and elevated consumer spending.

The study, conducted with Affinity Solutions, looked at spending habits of NCM's audiences (more than 8M moviegoers per week) and Affinity's consumer purchase data (based on more than 100M card members).

It shows that NCM moviegoers spend at double the rate of non-moviegoers in the eight hours following their theater experience, in specific and measurable ways, the companies say.

That doubled spending vs. non-moviegoers is coming in key categories such as retail, dining, travel and automotive, the companies say. Also regardless of what day consumers attended a movie, they spent more at bars and restaurants and on sporting goods, apparel, and digital content than those who stay home.

The study covered moviegoing in general but also zoomed in on two films in particular: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (DIS), with a more heavy Gen Z/Young Millennial audience, and Top Gun: Maverick (PARA) (PARAA), with a Gen X/Boomer-heavy audience.

Doctor Strange's younger viewers spent more on flowers, jewelry and online gaming, NCM says, and its attendees spurred incremental sales lift for Delta, T-Mobile and McDonald's. Top Gun: Maverick viewers spent more on appliances and landscaping, and pushed incremental sales lift for Amazon.com, United Airlines and Disney.