Goldman Sachs has upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to neutral from sell on upcoming data releases on pyruvate kinase (PKR) activator Pyrukynd (mitapivat).

The firm also boosted its price target to $32 from $17 (~18% upside based on Wednesday's close).

Analyst Salveen Richter said that phase 3 data of Pyrukynd in α- and ß-thalassemia in 2H 2023 could help the stock due to a lack of approved therapies. She sees peak sales of $759M in this indication in 2033.

She is also looking forward to phase 2 data in sickle cell disease in 1H 2023 as it could differentiate itself from Novo Nordisk's (NVO) PKR activator etavopivat, currently in phase 2, Global Blood Therapeutics' (now part of Pfizer) GBT601, which is in phase 2/3, and Pfizer's (PFE) Oxbryta (voxelotor).

Richter projects $739M in peak sales in this indication in 2033.

Pyrukynd was launched earlier this year in the US for hemolytic anemia with pyruvate kinase deficiency. While Richter assumes peak sales in the indication of $241M in 2033, "we reiterate our cautious view given patient identification headwinds and responder rates."

Pyrukynd won approval in the EU on Nov. 11.