Diana Shipping sails through after upbeat Q3, declares dividends

Nov. 17, 2022 11:35 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Dry cargo ship in the sea, ocean.

Alexey_Lesik/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) rise as much as 9.4% in late-morning trading on Thursday after it topped third quarter results estimates.
  • The Athens-based shipping company posted Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.37, beating expectations by 3 cents, and revenue of $73.81M (+28.9% Y/Y) was ahead of consensus by at least $2.16M.
  • Diana said it declared a special stock dividend on Series D convertible preferred shares of OceanPal Inc held by the company, and also a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.175 per share.
  • Q3 Time charter revenues were $73.8M, compared with $57.3M last year, helped by increased average time charter rates for its vessels.
  • Time charter equivalent rate on average per day was $23,289 in Q3, up from $17,143 a year ago.
  • Key Q3 metrics: Fleet utilization 99.1% vs 98.5% a year ago. Number of vessels in fleet during quarter 34 vs 36. Average daily expense to operate vessel $5,509 vs $5,635.
  • DSX stock up almost 4% this year as of Wednesday's close.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.