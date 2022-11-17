Diana Shipping sails through after upbeat Q3, declares dividends
Nov. 17, 2022 11:35 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) rise as much as 9.4% in late-morning trading on Thursday after it topped third quarter results estimates.
- The Athens-based shipping company posted Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.37, beating expectations by 3 cents, and revenue of $73.81M (+28.9% Y/Y) was ahead of consensus by at least $2.16M.
- Diana said it declared a special stock dividend on Series D convertible preferred shares of OceanPal Inc held by the company, and also a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.175 per share.
- Q3 Time charter revenues were $73.8M, compared with $57.3M last year, helped by increased average time charter rates for its vessels.
- Time charter equivalent rate on average per day was $23,289 in Q3, up from $17,143 a year ago.
- Key Q3 metrics: Fleet utilization 99.1% vs 98.5% a year ago. Number of vessels in fleet during quarter 34 vs 36. Average daily expense to operate vessel $5,509 vs $5,635.
- DSX stock up almost 4% this year as of Wednesday's close.
