Aveanna cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse on weak Q3 show

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) stock fell ~2% on Thursday after Credit Suisse downgraded the shares to Neutral from Outperform after the company's Q3 results came below estimates last week.

The SA Quant Rating on the shares is Strong Sell, which is in contrast to the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Buy.

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice, also cut the price target on AVAH — which provides private duty nursing (PDS), adult home health and hospice services (HHH) — to $2, down from $5.5.

Q3 revenue grew +7.7% Y/Y to $443M, but missed estimates. EBITDA increased +201.39% Y/Y to $54.84, however Adjusted EBITDA declined -45.98% Y/Y to $24.75M.

The analyst noted that Q3 revenue and EBITDA were lower than consensus and that during the quarter, the company saw volume pressure in HHH from integrating Homecare Homebase.

In addition, analyst said that Aveanna lowered its 2022 guidance to revenue and EBITDA.

Aveanna now expects FY22 revenue of at least $1.782B, compared to prior outlook of at least $1.785B; consensus is $1.79B.

The company expects Adjusted EBITDA of at least $128M, compared to prior guidance of Adjusted EBITDA of at least $150M.