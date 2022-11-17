LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) on Thursday was rated as an Outperform by analysts at RBC who said the maker of industrial and agricultural chemicals can benefit from strong demand for nitrogen fertilizer.

“We see several positive factors that point to potential nitrogen price upside,” Andrew D. Wong, analyst at RBC, said in a Nov. 17 report. “LSB (LXU) should benefit as a US-based pure-play nitrogen producer using low-cost domestic natural gas as the main feedstock,”

High crop prices and pent-up demand going into spring are positive for the price of agricultural chemicals including fertilizer, according to RBC.

The bank also foresees opportunities for LSB (LXU) in producing low-carbon “blue” ammonia and no-carbon “green” ammonia. The chemicals have several possible uses including fuel for marine shipping, power generation and hydrogen transport, and for de-carbonizing agriculture.

RBC has a price target of $20 a share on LSB (LXU) based on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 7 times its estimate for 2025 results, and discounted cash flow rate of 9%.

“We are also biased towards the upside case as agriculture, energy and nitrogen markets look set to remain tight,” according to RBC. “Execution has been excellent under new management, and the company has high confidence in realizing benefits from clean ammonia and growth initiatives.”

LSB (LXU) has risen 18% this year through Nov. 16, contrasting with a 12% for the Standard & Poor's 400 mid-cap index (SP400).

Seeking Alpha contributor Fade the Market rates LSB (LXU) as a Buy on demand for nitrogen. Columnist Mare Evidence Lab has a Hold rating on LSB (LXU) on the possibility that commodities prices will fall.