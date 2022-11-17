Destination XL down 5% after Q3 beat, raises outlook
Nov. 17, 2022 11:53 AM ETDXLGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Destination XL (DXLG) Q3 shows total sales were $129.7M, up 6.7%, beats consensus by $8.01M.
- Comparable sales were up 8.7% with comparable sales from our stores up 10.1% and our direct business up 5.5%.
- Net income was $10.5M vs. $13.7M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $16.4M compared to $19M.
- Cash flow from operations was $30.2M and free cash flow was $22.3M.
- Total cash of $23.5M as compared to $6.9M last year.
- GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats consensus by $0.09.
Financial Outlook: Raised FY sales guidance $535M- $545M (from a previous range of $52M-540M) (vs. consensus $533.30M) and increasing guidance for Adjusted EBITDA margin to 12.5% to 13.5% for fiscal 2022 (from previous expectations of greater than 10%).
Sell-side analyst rating of Strong Buy; SA Author rating of Buy and Quant rating of Strong Buy with highest factor grades to momentum
- Previously (Nov. 17): Destination XL GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.09, revenue of $129.7M beats by $8.01M
