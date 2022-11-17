Credit card issuers' net charge-offs in October were slightly worse than the typical seasonality, said Baird analyst David George. Delinquencies, too, were higher from the previous month, but remain well below post-crisis medians, he said.

According to metrics disclosed by eight major credit card issuers, the average delinquency rate increased by 3 basis points to 2.21% from September and the average net charge-off rate rose by 34 bps to 2.42% from 2.08%. Excluding Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH), which saw its delinquency rate fall 30 bps from September, the average delinquency rate climbed 8 bps.

"Credit card balance growth remains eye-popping," and now net charge-offs are starting to meaningfully accelerate, following the lead of higher delinquencies in recent months," said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Betsy Graseck.

Recall that credit card payment rates increased and delinquencies and net charge-off rates fell to unusually low levels after companies offered forbearance to struggling consumers and the government provided massive fiscal relief to support the economy early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jefferies analyst John Hecht said the October credit card metrics reflect "ongoing credit normalization, as well as strong growth in receivables driven by consumer demand/inflation." Based on recent trends, he sees early-stage delinquencies and net charge-off reaching long-term average levels in mid-2023.

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache sees delinquency rates returning to pre-COVID levels by April 2023. He anticipates 'another wave of negative revisions for the group as it becomes clear that DQ rate normalization trends will be exacerbated by credit degradation as the Fed proceeds through the hiking cycle and labor market conditions soften," he wrote in a note.

Graseck points to the trajectory of credit normalization for five card issuers — Capital One (NYSE:COF), American Express (NYSE:AXP), Synchrony (NYSE:SYF), Bread Financial (BFH) and Discover (NYSE:DFS). The average card delinquency rate is now 15% below 2019 compared with 20% lower in September, and the net charge off rate is now 30% below the 2019 level vs. 40% in the prior month.

"Delinquencies continue to accelerate and remain at fastest pace of increase since GFC, up ~90bps Y/Y," the Morgan Stanley analysts said.

Meanwhile, October loan balances set new all-time highs and payment rates decreased, said Wolfe's Carcache, referring to the card issuers he covers — Capital One (COF), Discover Financial (DFS), Bread Financial (BFH), and Synchrony Financial (SYF).

The credit trends "should drive higher reserve build in the near-term," the Morgan Stanley analysts said. With credit losses accelerating at Capital One (COF), they lowered their forward EPS estimates by 4% in 2023/24.

In the chart below, net charge-offs were the worst at Bread Financial (BFH), rising 1.1 percentage point, and Capital One (COF), up 70 bps, and topping Morgan Stanley's forecast by 35 bps.

Baird's George, though, pointed out that the labor market is still robust, providing support for credit quality. "We are seeing normalizing credit quality in the form of rising NCOs and delinquencies but wouldn’t anticipate a materially adverse credit environment unless unemployment trends weaken," he said in a note to clients.

SA contributor Mike Zaccardi, rating Bread Financial (BFH) a Hold, sees high sub-prime BNPL exposure a major risk for the stock in 2023